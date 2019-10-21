|
|
PALMYRA, Mo. -- Thomas "Tom" Eldon Johnson, 88, of Palmyra, Mo., passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. Tom was born Oct. 7, 1931, to Thomas Wilson and E. Maxine Martin Johnson in Hester, Mo. He was married to Maurine Alta Mae Begley on April 13, 1952, at First Presbyterian Church in Palmyra, Mo. He finished his schooling in Palmyra High School, class of 1949. Tom worked in lumber sales most of his life. He started out at Robinson Lumber and then Adair Lumber in Kirksville. He managed numerous lumber yards throughout his career and later as an independent over the road truck driver. Tom was a Military Policeman in the National Guard for ten years beginning in March 1948 to July 1958. He was a Squad Leader and Platoon Sgt. and received the Marksman Badge and Sharpshooter Badge awards. He finished as a Sgt. First Class (E-6). Music was his God given talent. He sold garden seeds when he was six-years-old to buy his first guitar. His uncle Neal showed him some chords and he played his first barn dance at age seven with Jimmy Meyers. He played in bands all his life until he had brain surgery in December of 2016. He had his own show, The Saints Avenue Opry for 10 years. They lived on Highway 6 when it was still gravel and at six he would bat rocks with a broom stick for hours. When one would break through his dad would find him another one. He played on the Durham, Mo., high school baseball team when he was in the 5th grade. Tom was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Palmyra, Mo., and was a past Deacon. Survivors include Maurine, his wife of 67-1/2 years; step brother Bill (Virginia) Fessenden of Palmyra, Mo.; daughter Maura Lynn (Steve) Wagner of Tipton, Mo.; three sons, Gary (Corrine) Johnson of San Tan Valley, Ariz., and Larry and Roger Craig Johnson of Palmyra, Mo.; three grandchildren, John Daniel of Kansas City, Mo., and Robert and Angela Daniel of Sedalia, Mo.; nine great-grandchildren, Christopher Daniel, Alexa, Natalie, and Max Daniel, Sarah (Austin) Friet, Samantha Hansen, Joseph (Kaylie) Hansen, Katelynn and William Montgomery; four step grandchildren Paul (Carrie) Miccolis, Natalie (Eric) Zavala, Daniel (Brianna) Miccolis and Peter (Arianna) Miccolis all of Ariz.; ten step great-grandchildren, McKenna, Tyler, Elizabeth, Marissa, Nicole, Max, Miles and Effie Miccolis, Emma and Nolan Zavala; step-father Hugh Fessenden; niece, Linda Green of Quincy, Ill., and Toni Logan Defendorf of North Salem, N.Y. He was preceded in death by his parents; a baby sister, Marilyn Joann; a sister, Phyllis Drescher; a step-brother, Hubert Fessenden; and a niece, Dana Poage. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday Oct. 24, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church in Palmyra, Mo. Reverend Roger Ricketts will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, Mo. Memorial contributions may be made to or . Online condolences may be made, and video tribute may be viewed at LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com and expessed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019