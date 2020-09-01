Home

Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home
414 Nw 3Rd St
Abilene, KS 67410
(785) 263-1414
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 5, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
Abilene, KS
View Map
More Obituaries for Thomas Berry
Thomas F. Berry


1927 - 2020
Thomas F. Berry Obituary
Thomas F. Berry, 93, of Abilene, Tex., passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Salina Regional Hospital.

He was born Feb. 17, 1927 in Kilgore, Tex., the son of Eulon and Arry (Knight) Berry.

He served his country 27 years, serving in WWII, Korean and Vietnam War.

He became a master electrician in the Navy and was also an electrician for San Diego Gas and Electric.

He was united in marriage to Selma Meyer June 25, 1960. She preceded him in death March 5, 2014.

Thomas is survived by his children, Brad Berry (Joanna) of Abilene, Denise Corner of Wichita, and Dennis (Connie) of Quincy, Ill.; grandchildren, Nolan, Tate, Nicholas, Evan, Cameron and Skyler; and siblings, Gerald Berry, Fay Coffman, Royce Berry and Linda Miller.

He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Selma; brother, Donald; and a sister, Dorothy.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Abilene. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Abilene.

Family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday evening at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home.

Family suggests memorials be given to the Hospice of Dickinson County.

Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas, 67410.

Online condolences may be sent to martinbeckercarlson.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2020
