Thomas H. Buffington, 93, of Quincy, died at 2:04 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home. Thomas was born March 1, 1926, in Quincy, the son of Thomas James and Florence Sloan Buffington. He married Norma Irene Tieken on July 10, 1954, at Luther Memorial Church in Quincy. She survives. Thomas was drafted at the age of 18 years old to serve in World War II. He served as a T5 on a tank crew in the 4th and 16th Armored Cavalry in Europe under Gen. George S. Patton. He was employed as a machinist and toolmaker for 40 years with Gardner Denver. Thomas built and flew radio-controlled airplanes since the age of 13 years old. He was a former president of the Quincy Falcons, a model airplane club. Thomas was a member of Luther Memorial Church and the Veterans of Foreign Wars 5129. In addition to his wife, Norma, survivors include his son, Terre Wayne (Nancy) Buffington of Canton, Mo.; four grandsons: Terrence Buffington of Orlando, Fla., Thomas Wayne Buffington of South Dakota, Travis Tieken Buffington of Washington, and Kiley (Lacy) Turnbaugh of Canton; four great-grandchildren, Tyler and Samantha Buffington of Kittery, Mass., Tieken Buffington of Bartow, Fla., and Levi Turnbaugh of Canton; three sisters-in-law, Dorothy Spratt, Jean Evans and Mary Tieken; a niece, Judy Spratt; and a nephew, Rodney Spratt, all of Quincy. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers-in-law, Cleo Spratt, Ed Evans and Merle Tieken; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Tieken; and a great-granddaughter, Tabitha Buffington. Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with the Rev. Tony Metz officiating. Burial with full military rites performed by American Legion Post 37 will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Luther Memorial Church or Blessing Foundation for Hospice. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019