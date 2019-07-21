Thomas J. Geschwandner, 51, of Quincy, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Thomas was born Oct. 9, 1967, in Quincy, the son of Carl and Dorothy Kelly Geschwandner. He married Lori Rentfro on May 25, 1991, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Quincy. She survives. He was a 1985 Quincy High School graduate. Following graduation, he attended Quincy Technical School. Tom was employed as parts manager at Outdoor Power. He had worked for many years in parts, having been previously employed at Quincy Mack Truck, Hadler International. Tom also delivered for WoodMart. Tom enjoyed trap shooting, and he was a member of the Quincy Gun Club. Tom was a member of the Quincy Notre Dame Booster Club and a member of St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church. In addition to his wife, Lori, survivors include two daughters, Grace and Emma Geschwandner of Quincy; two sisters: Kelly Lynn Walker and Rhonda S. Geschwandner, both of Quincy; three nieces and nephews, Brandon Walker of Altuna, Iowa, and Amanda Walker and Susan Geiser, both of Quincy; two great-nieces, Sandra and Alice Camp; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bill and Jane Aschemann of Quincy; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents. A prayer service will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church. Burial will be Calvary Cemetery, Quincy. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 22, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Children's Education Fund c/o Lori Geschwandner. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 21 to July 23, 2019