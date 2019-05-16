Thomas James "TJ" Lavery, 70, of Quincy, died Monday, May 13, 2019. TJ was born on Oct. 17, 1948, in Quincy, the son of Joseph E. and Anita (Fischer) Lavery. He was a graduate of Christian Brothers High School and the University of Iowa. TJ was self-employed with Group Health Insurance Specialists of Quincy. He was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church in Quincy. TJ was an outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and archery. He loved animals. He also was a devoted advocate for the unborn. TJ was a family man and greatly enjoyed family gatherings. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor. TJ is survived by his siblings, Edward G. Lavery and his wife, Mary E., Michael J. Lavery and his wife, Karen S., Richard J. Lavery and his wife, Mary J., Mary A. Neuser, Dennis P. Lavery and Kathleen M. Neuser. Numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews and other relatives also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers-in-law, Robert P. Neuser and Deacon Bill Neuser. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Church of St. Peter, with interment in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Birthright of Quincy. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 16 to May 18, 2019