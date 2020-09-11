|
Thomas Lee "Thom" Cox, 69, of Barry, passed away peacefully at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Barry Community Care Center. A graveside service will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Akers Chapel Cemetery in Hull, with Jordan Paulsen officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Thom was born July 7, 1951, in Beardstown to Charles and Georgia McDannald Cox. Survivors include four children, Christine Tourney (Doug) of Hull, Brandon Cox of Hannibal, Mo., Andrea Pipp (Billy) of Midlothian, Va., and Jasmine "Ash" Bradley (Michael) of Quincy; 10 grandchildren, Sierra Snow (Justin), Leigha Cox, Jesse Flint, Gabriel Cox, Ethan Flint, Lexi Pipp, Brantley Tourney, Cooper Cox, Arabella Pipp and Georgia Tourney; three stepgrandchildren, Jon Paul, Maddie Tourney and Kenzie Tourney; one great-granddaughter on the way; two brothers, Ed Cox (Faye) of Quincy and Larry Cox (Judy) of Hull; one sister, Donna Porter (Phil) of Kansas City, Mo.; his dear friend of over 50 years, Bob Kircherr of Cape Girardeau, Mo.; the mother of his children, Jeanie Cox of Hannibal; and many nieces and nephews. Thom was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Deloris Meyers. Thom graduated from Camp Point Central High School. He went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Quincy College and a master's degree from Sangamon State. Professionally, Thom went on to be a counselor for disadvantaged children from 1978 on. Thom enjoyed softball, fishing and listening to music. He was also a collector of many things. Most of all, Thom loved his family and especially enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Thom was a member of Akers Chapel for over 30 years. Memorial contributions may be made to Quincy Public Library or Big Brothers Big Sisters of Adams County. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2020