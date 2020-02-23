|
It is with great sadness that the family of Thomas Corcoran announces his passing on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Tom, known as "TC" among his family, was born March 23, 1950, in Chicago. A dedicated athlete, Tom was all-conference in football, basketball and baseball and loved all sports, including a lifelong passion for the Bears, Bulls, Sox and Cubs. He grew up in Quincy, then returned to the Chicago area in 1965. Tom graduated in 1968 from Glenbard East High School in Lombard, and from Illinois State University in 1973. Always outgoing and social, Tom made friends everywhere he went. He is survived by his brothers, James (Peggy) and Robert (Linda); nine nephews and nieces, Lawrence, Gregory, Erin, Seamus, Meghan, Brian and Patrick, and their spouses; and nine grand-nieces and grand-nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, James Corcoran; his mother, Mary Donohue Corcoran; his sister, Maureen Corcoran (Lawrence) Sutton; and his Aunt Florence Donohue. Tom enjoyed his Irish Catholic heritage and loved his family very much. He was in regular attendance at his nieces', nephews' and cousins' games and recitals, and always sent heartwarming notes and gifts for their birthdays. He will be greatly missed. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Mayslake Chapel, with a private interment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. The family welcomes friends and family to celebrate Tom's life before the funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Tom's name to Northwestern University Hospitals. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020