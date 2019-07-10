Thomas Richard Moore, 70, of Katy, Texas, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, after a multiyear battle with cancer and a rare blood disease. In the last months of his life, he was cared for by his loving wife, Lafonda Evans Moore, with support from the fantastic staff of the Houston Hospice's Purple Team and Inpatient Unit. Tom was born Aug. 6, 1948, in Quincy, Ill., a son of Donald and Joan Robey Moore. Tom was a graduate of Quincy High School. After graduation, he spent many years employed in the grocery retail business at National Foods and Kroger. He went on to work for many years at Gardner Denver Corp. in Illinois, Wisconsin and Texas. In later years, he was employed by Igloo Corp. in Houston. In addition to his wife, survivors include his children, Dennis (Misty) Moore of Needville, Texas, Denise (Steve) Wright of Houston, Texas, Thomas James (Chrissy) Moore of Kingwood, Texas, and Melissa Moore (Travis Porter) of Kingwood; stepchildren, Thomas Andrew Evans of Katy, and Stephanie Evans (Robert) of Katy; a brother, Mike (Shirley) Moore of Quincy; 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Kathy Powell; and a grandson, Matthew Dennis Moore. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Schmidt Funeral Home East Avenue Chapel in Katy, Texas, with the Rev. Daniel Schramm officiating. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 10 to July 12, 2019