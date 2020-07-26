|
Thomas S. Berry of Yorkville, formerly of Quincy, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Amita Health Mercy Medical Center in Aurora. Tom was born Feb. 10, 1945, in Quincy, the son of Harry C. and Mary E. (Donald) Berry. He graduated from Quincy High School in 1963, where he played basketball and baseball through his sophomore year. As a child, Tom loved playing baseball. The love of baseball remained throughout his life. Tom was an avid Los Angeles Dodgers fan since the early 1950s as well as cheering for the Green Bay Packers and the Blue Devils at a very young age. Tom and Becky Heitholt met in August 1967 through mutual friends. They immediately forged an everlasting bond that involved sports, music, traveling and family. They were married at First Presbyterian Church in Quincy on Dec. 22, 1968. Tom graduated from Quincy College in 1968 with a major in math. In 1974, he completed his master's degree in education at Western Illinois University. Tom's teaching and coaching career began in the fall of 1968 in the Spoon River Valley school district. In 1970, Tom was hired to teach math in Quincy Public Schools at Quincy Junior High. During his years in Quincy, Tom coached various levels of basketball, track and soccer. In 1972, he enrolled QJHS into the Illinois Elementary School Association (IESA) and was named the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) Girls' District Coach of the Year twice. Tom retired from Quincy Public Schools in 2000 and then taught and was head girls' basketball coach at Hannibal High school from 2000 to 2004. Tom continued to do substitute teaching through February 2020. In his retirement years, he enjoyed helping his sons with his grandchildren's baseball, soccer and basketball practices. In addition to his wife, Becky (Heitholt) Berry, survivors include sons, Steve Berry and his wife, Lee Anne (Sibley) of Aurora and Scott Berry and his wife, Sarah (Burkert) of Yorkville; grandchildren, Collin, Ashley, Julien, Morgan and Maddie Berry; father-in-law, Richard Heitholt; brother-in-law, Chuck Heitholt and his wife, Jan (Huelsmeyer); niece, Lynsey (Heitholt) and her husband, Dr. Grant Romine, and Cooper and Crosbee; niece, Emily (Heitholt) and her husband, Jeremy Tuleja, and their sons, Thomas and Calvin; nephew, Michael Heitholt and his wife, Kelly (Ponder) and their sons Matthew and Luke; and numerous cousins and a multitude of wonderful friends. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his mother-in-law, Fern Heitholt; aunts and uncles; a close cousin, William (Biff) Bower; and a great-niece, Henley Hazel Romine. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ with the Rev. Matthew Hunt officiating. Please bring a face mask if you plan to attend the service in person. Livestream/Remote Attendance: To attend Tom's service remotely (or to view a recording for up to 90 days), please join us at 1 p.m. Central Time Saturday, Aug. 1, using this link: client.tribucast.com/tcid/78339235 Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 31, by appointment at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Please call 217-222-4907 to schedule a time to come to the visitation due to crowd size restrictions. Burial will be in Quincy Memorial Park with a memorial stone to be added to the Donald burial plot in Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Red Cross of the Illinois River Valley, Coronavirus Response Fund. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 26 to July 28, 2020