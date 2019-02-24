Resources More Obituaries for Timothy Whiteford Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Timothy James Whiteford Ph.D.

Timothy James Whiteford, Ph.D., 72, of Richmond, Vt., died peacefully in the early morning of Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at his home, leaving his legacy of passion and kindness with all who knew and loved him. Tim was born in London on Dec. 19, 1946, to Patricia Nardi and Frederick Montague Whiteford. He married Lucie Jumonville in July 1980. She survives. In 1952, he moved with his parents to Bristol, England, where he spent his wonderful childhood roaming around the bucolic western district of Coombe Dingle. After meeting a group of teachers while working as a quantity surveyor in his early 20s, he discovered his true passion: education. He would go on to spend his life seeking to understand how children learn "maths," which he called "the science of pattern and the art of making sense." He graduated from the College of St. Matthias in Bristol in 1972 with a Bachelor of Education degree conferred with honors and taught fourth grade for five years. In 1977 he came to America for a year to pursue his master's degree at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana. There, he met his future wife, Lucie, and after falling in love with both her and America, he decided to stay. He completed his Ph.D. in May 1980, and they married in July. In 1982 he accepted a teaching position at Trinity College of Vermont. After 17 years as an assistant, then associate professor of education, he spent several years in leadership positions at local school districts developing math and science curricula and providing professional development for teachers. In 2005 he began teaching at St. Michael's College. His students described him as an inspiring and creative instructor who made math fun and accessible. Tim became full professor in 2012 and was later tenured. He retired in 2016, after 11 years at St. Michael's College and became professor emeritus of education. Tim had a passion for music, which began with piano and violin lessons as a child, then guitar, and continued through college where he ran weekly "folk nights." Once in Vermont, he led his well-loved Celtic band the Highland Weavers for 30 years, often joined by his wife, Lucie, and later his daughter Marie, in whom he instilled his deep love of creating music and teaching. Tim was a lover of motorbikes and cars, soccer, the sea, and all things British, and an avid collector of model VW Beetles and buses. Maple creemees were his favorite, and in summertime he could often be found zipping about the state in his Mazda Miata with his son Andrew on a "creemee run" singing Celtic Thunder songs at the tops of their voices. His role as "Pop Pop," to his grandsons, ages 41?2 and 2, came naturally to him, and he loved bringing them sweet treats, teaching them to draw Sierpinski triangles with felt markers, and bouncing around with them in his beloved 1991 VW Vanagon. Tim will be deeply missed by those he leaves behind. In addition to his wife, Lucie, survivors include son Andrew, of Richmond; daughter Marie and her husband, Erik Johnson of Huntington, Vt.; two grandchildren, Lachlan and Kassel Johnson of Huntington; a brother Ali and his wife, Aileen of Stornoway, Isle of Lewis, Scotland; and three nieces and four great- nieces and great-nephews in Scotland. Tim was preceded in death by his parents. SERVICES: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Dion Family Student Center, third floor, at St. Michael's College in Colchester, Vt. VISITATION: Visit facebook.com/events/315896705728291 for further details. MEMORIALS: CHMS Music Program, 173 School St., Richmond, VT 05477, or Richmond Rescue, 216 Railroad St., Richmond, VT 05477. ARRANGEMENTS: Stephen C. Gregory and Son Cremation Service. WEBSITE: gregorycremation.com Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2019