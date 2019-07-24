|
Tina Robertson, 51, of Granite City, formerly of Quincy and Payson, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at St. Louis University Hospital. She was born Feb. 12, 1968, in Quincy, the daughter of Ron Eberle and Linda Kurtz. Tina was a CNA and when in Quincy worked at several places, including Blessing Hospital. Survivors include her father, Ron Eberle; her mother, Linda Burgess; two daughters, Jessica Robertson of Quincy and Rebecca Smith and her husband, James, of O'Fallon, Mo.; one grandchild, Jayla Moore; fiance, Dean Johnson of Granite City; two siblings, Tony Allen Eberle and Teri Rae McElroy; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Services will be at 5 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to St. Louis University Hospital. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 24 to July 26, 2019