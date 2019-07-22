Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tina Windolf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tina Windolf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tina Windolf Obituary
Tina Windolf, age 51, of 1606 Chestnut died on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at her home. She was born May 9, 1968, in Gary, Ind., the daughter of George Fox and Sue Tucker. She married John Windolf. He preceded her in death in 2013.

Mrs. WIndolf was a supervisor for St. Vincent Home and had a degree in Child Psychology.

She is survived by:

THREE CHILDREN: Chris Fox of Painville, Ill.; Cody Fox of Quincy and Johnny Fox also of Quincy.

HER SIGINIFICANT OTHER: Ricky Starman

EIGHT GRANDCHILDREN: Brenden, Keegan, Noah, Dwayne, Christopher, Jr., Cameron, Aydin and Jason.

SIBLINGS: Tony (Patsy) Fox; Gerald (Lisa) Fox; Bobby (Barbara) Fox; Tracy (Debbie) Fox and Susie Fletcher.

Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives survive.

In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Jennifer Fox; and a brother, David Fox.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until time of services Tuesday. The Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 22 to July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Download Now