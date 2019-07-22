Tina Windolf, age 51, of 1606 Chestnut died on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at her home. She was born May 9, 1968, in Gary, Ind., the daughter of George Fox and Sue Tucker. She married John Windolf. He preceded her in death in 2013. Mrs. WIndolf was a supervisor for St. Vincent Home and had a degree in Child Psychology. She is survived by: THREE CHILDREN: Chris Fox of Painville, Ill.; Cody Fox of Quincy and Johnny Fox also of Quincy. HER SIGINIFICANT OTHER: Ricky Starman EIGHT GRANDCHILDREN: Brenden, Keegan, Noah, Dwayne, Christopher, Jr., Cameron, Aydin and Jason. SIBLINGS: Tony (Patsy) Fox; Gerald (Lisa) Fox; Bobby (Barbara) Fox; Tracy (Debbie) Fox and Susie Fletcher. Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives survive. In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Jennifer Fox; and a brother, David Fox. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until time of services Tuesday. The Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 22 to July 24, 2019