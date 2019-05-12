Todd Kroner, 52, of Mendon, passed away Friday, May, 10, 2019, in the Blessing Hospital Emergency Room. Todd was born Dec. 2, 1967, in Quincy to Michael Kroner and Sandra Dieringer-Crane. He married Lisa M. Shaffer on May 14, 1994, in the Quincy University Chapel in Quincy. Todd was a member of St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in Mendon. He was a police officer for South County in St. Louis for two years and a correctional officer at the Clayton Work Camp in Clayton. His real passion was as a conductor for Southern Pacific Railroad and later as an engineer with BNSF Railroad. Once he retired from the railroad, Todd worked as a delivery driver-courier for FedEx. He loved camping, fishing and planning vacations, especially his float and canoe trips to Alley Springs in Eminence, Mo. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed grilling and mushroom hunting. He loved being a train engineer and took pride in taking care of his family. He loved his personally named cats, "Old Man," "Fatty" and his chubby beagle "Roxie." Surviving are his wife, Lisa of Mendon; two children, Jacob D. Kroner of Mendon and Hannah D. Kroner of Mendon; his parents, Michael (Sally) Kroner of Quincy and Sandra Dieringer-Crane of Monroe City, Mo.; three siblings, Michelle M. (Josh) Kroner-Douglas of Kansas City, Mo., Travis W. (Crystal) Kroner of Columbia, Mo., Lara ( Sascha) Dieringer-Sneed of Columbia, Mo.; nieces and nephews, Aspen Kayson, Ava Kroner and Geneiveve Sneed; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Merle and Rose Kroner; and his maternal grandparents, Ruth and Bill Holtman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in Mendon with Father Jeff Holtman and Father Jeff Stone officiating. Interment will be in New Providence Cemetery near Ursa. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions have been suggested to the children's college fund. You are invited to share memories of Todd and leave condolences athunterfuneralhomes.com and at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 12 to May 14, 2019