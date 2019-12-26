|
QUINCY -- Toni Kay Jellison, beloved wife of Bill, left her family and friends behind on Dec. 18, 2019. Toni was born on Feb. 17, 1955, in Grand Forks, N.D. She was a daughter of Carl and June Elston. She grew up in Grand Forks and graduated from Red River High School in 1973. Toni moved to Fargo, N.D., in 1974 to attend North Dakota State University where she met her husband Bill. They were married in Grand Forks on May 22, 1976. The couple lived in Fargo, N.D., for 18 years and were blessed with three children while living there. Daughter, Katy Buddhiraju who now lives in Vernon Hills, Ill. with her husband Chakradhar and their son Nikhil; son, John and his fiancé Amanda of Troy, Mo.; and youngest son, Casey of Quincy, Ill. Toni graduated from NDSU in 1978 with degrees in teaching and history. She taught school in Fargo for several years. She left teaching and went to work for The Village and Lutheran Social Services. At The Village and LSS, she wrote applications to national charitable foundations to seek funds to be used in here local community. She was very successful in these endeavors. In 1994 Toni and her family moved to Quincy. She worked at Quincy Museum and then went back to teaching. She taught school until 2000 when the illness that was to take her life forced her to take early retirement. She was a member of Vermont Street United Methodist Church where she was chair for the Mary, Martha Fellowship for many years. She was a member of PEO. She made many fine friends while living here. Toni left behind her brother, Terry Elston and sister-in-law Dorothy of Grand Forks, N.D.; sister, Debra Mellum of Prior Lake, Minn.; brother, Kevin Elston of Cathedral City, Calif.; and sister, Jodi Elston of Boise, Idaho. Toni was of that group of people blessed with a happy nature. She was the strongest and most courageous person I ever knew. Most of the great things I have learned in my life she taught me. I will miss her. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019