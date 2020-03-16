|
Travis A. Schutte, 42, of Chatham, formerly of Quincy, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at his residence. He was born on Dec. 12, 1977, in Quincy, to Michael Schutte and Judy Maynard. Travis married Beth Kallal in Springfield on May 22, 2010, and she survives. Travis also is survived by his children Kasten and Kailyn Schutte, two brothers: Todd (Tracy) Schutte of Hannibal, Mo., and Cory (Christine) Schutte of Chatham, parents Michael and Judy Schutte of Quincy, grandmother Margherita Schutte and his beloved Rottweiler Sansa. Travis was a US Army Veteran and a graduate of the University of Illinois at Springfield. He, along with Dave Linn, founded, owned and operated Secret Recipes Catering and Restaurant in Chatham in 2003. Known by all for his culinary talents, Travis was a celebrity chef for many events in the Springfield area and catered two gubernatorial inaugural receptions. While going through chemotherapy treatments, Travis received his substitute teacher's certificate and taught at Chatham Intermediate and Middle Schools. Travis was a devout Christian who read his bible often and volunteered at Cherry Hills Church where he was a member. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing and playing with his kids. A funeral service will be held at noon on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Cherry Hills Church, 2125 Woodside Road, Springfield, IL 62711. All friends are invited for visiting hours from 10 a.m. until the time of the public service at the church at noon. The immediate family will not be in attendance for the visitation, but will arrive just prior to the time of service. Extended family members and friends will be present to greet guests during the visiting hours. The family will be hosting a public celebration of Travis's life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research www.lustgarten.org and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020