O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-3662
Tricia "T.J." Johnson

Tricia "T.J." Johnson Obituary
Tricia "T.J." Johnson, 51, of Quincy, passed away at 3:33 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at Blessing Hospital.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy. Pastor Ron Tallcott will officiate.

Tricia was born March 21, 1969, in Quincy, to Sam Johnson and Joyce Behrens Graham.

Survivors include her mother, Joyce Graham (Bill) of Quincy; father, Sam Johnson (Carol Smith) of Decatur; son, Tad A. Johnson (Stephanie) of Quincy, IL; brother, Aron Johnson of Decatur; sister, Melinda Gibson (Dale) of Quincy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Tricia was preceded in death by a sister, Debra Vasquez.

Professionally, Tricia was a service worker at Service Master.

Tricia enjoyed camping at Bear Creek, cooking and reading Stephen King novels. She also loved her dog, Wally.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.

O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home is handling arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020
