Troy L. Mallory

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Troy L. Mallory Obituary
Troy L. Mallory, 95, of Quincy, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.

He was born July 30, 1923, in Sesser, to Theodore Everett and Alice Mitchell Mallory. He married Magdalene Richter on Jan. 26, 1963. She died Aug. 10, 2016.

Troy graduated from Sesser High School as valedictorian of his class.

He proudly served during World War II with the 334th Infantry Regiment, 84th Division, also known as the Railsplitters. Troy was honored for his service with a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Troy contributed time and memorabilia to the Illinois State Military Museum and participated in many reunions of his regiment.

After his military service, Troy completed his bachelor's and master's degrees in accounting from the University of Illinois and was a licensed certified public accountant. He was managing partner at Gray, Hunter, Stenn LLP at the time of his retirement.

Troy was active in the Shriners and the Belgian Hitch of Quincy. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.

The family wishes to thank Adams Pointe Assisted Living and Unity Point Hospice for the care and support they provided Troy.

Survivors include numerous nieces and nephews; and his best friend, Charlie Doan.

In addition to his wife, Troy was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ralph and Glen; and a sister, Ida May Howard.

SERVICES: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with the Rev. Tom Rains conducting. Burial will be in Dover Cemetery in LaGrange, Mo.

VISITATION: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

MEMORIALS: or Dover Cemetery Association.

ARRANGEMENTS: Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors.

WEBSITE: hansenspear.com

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2019
