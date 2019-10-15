|
|
GOLDEN, Ill. -- Troy Roland VanZandt, 52, of Golden, died at 12:48 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Born March 26, 1967, in Quincy, Troy was a son of Roland "Ronnie" and Sandra Schmidt VanZandt. Troy was employed as a truck driver for Central Transport. He also hauled milk for Rossmiller Trucking. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal and Dallas Cowboy fan, and also enjoyed trips to the casino. Troy's greatest joy in life came from the time he spent with his family, especially his beloved grandchildren who he truly cherished. Surviving is his companion, Karen Molohon, Golden; his children, Trenton VanZandt (Riley), Camp Point, Tori Anderson (Dakota), Basco, and Tehya VanZandt, Quincy; 10 grandchildren, Bristol, Briar, Gracelyn, Blakely, Revie, Gage, Declan, Zeeke, Brianna, and Dominic; his siblings, Laurie Miller (Jack), Quincy, Amy Sprenger (Denton), Coatsburg,Charlie VanZandt (Dawn Wild), Camp Point, and Justin VanZandt (Shauna), Coatsburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; his parents; his brother, Jay VanZandt; and his sister, Lesa Richmiller. Funeral services will be held Friday morning at 10 a.m. at the Glory Worship Center in Clayton by Pastor Sharon Davis. Burial will follow at Graymount Cemetery in Coatsburg. Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Glory Worship Center in Clayton. Memorials may be made to his grandchildren's education fund. Online condolences may be left at hamiltonfuneralhomes.net. The Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point is handling the arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019