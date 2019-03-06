Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-4907
Resources
More Obituaries for Twila Schultheis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Twila May Richmiller "Tie" Schultheis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Twila May Richmiller "Tie" Schultheis Obituary
QUINCY -- Twila May "Tie" Richmiller Schultheis, 89, of Quincy, died at 12:34 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home.

Twila was born Feb. 9, 1930, in Alexandria, Mo., a daughter of Lester and Corabelle Phillips Hammond. She married John W. Schultheis on Jan. 3, 1980, at Central Baptist Church. He preceded her in death on Jan. 3, 2002.

Twila was a 1948 graduate of Quincy High School. She was employed at the Illinois Veteran's Home in the dietary department until her retirement in 1990. She was a member of Central Baptist Church and Women of the Moose.

Survivors include three children, Brad (Barb) Richmiller of Quincy, Tena (Randy) Barry of Quincy, and Phil Richmiller of Quincy; a daughter-in-law, Mary Richmiller of Cassville, Mo.; seven grandchildren, Robb (Erin) Richmiller of Kansas City, Mo., Michelle (Robert) Cooley of Quincy, John Richmiller of Cassville, Mo., Megan Barry of Quincy, Jamie Morgan of Kansas City, Mo., Phillip Richmiller of Cassville, Mo., and Marti Richmiller of Carrolton, Texas; three great-grandchildren, Payton and Parker Cooley and Jaxon Barry; a stepgrandson, Matt (Pat) Aurienes; two stepgreat-grandchildren; several stepgreat-great-grandchildren; and a niece and nephew.

In addition to her husband, Twila was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, John "Jack" Richmiller; son, Jimmie Lee Richmiller; stepson, John L. "Sonny" Schultheis; sister, Marie Taylor; and brother, Lester Hammond Jr., who died in the Korean War.

SERVICES: 3 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with the Rev. Jason Sommerfeldt officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery.

VISITATION: 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at the funeral home.

MEMORIALS: Central Baptist Church or Good Samaritan Home Foundation.

ARRANGEMENTS: Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors.

WEBSITE: hansenspear.com.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
Download Now