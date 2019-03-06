QUINCY -- Twila May "Tie" Richmiller Schultheis, 89, of Quincy, died at 12:34 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home. Twila was born Feb. 9, 1930, in Alexandria, Mo., a daughter of Lester and Corabelle Phillips Hammond. She married John W. Schultheis on Jan. 3, 1980, at Central Baptist Church. He preceded her in death on Jan. 3, 2002. Twila was a 1948 graduate of Quincy High School. She was employed at the Illinois Veteran's Home in the dietary department until her retirement in 1990. She was a member of Central Baptist Church and Women of the Moose. Survivors include three children, Brad (Barb) Richmiller of Quincy, Tena (Randy) Barry of Quincy, and Phil Richmiller of Quincy; a daughter-in-law, Mary Richmiller of Cassville, Mo.; seven grandchildren, Robb (Erin) Richmiller of Kansas City, Mo., Michelle (Robert) Cooley of Quincy, John Richmiller of Cassville, Mo., Megan Barry of Quincy, Jamie Morgan of Kansas City, Mo., Phillip Richmiller of Cassville, Mo., and Marti Richmiller of Carrolton, Texas; three great-grandchildren, Payton and Parker Cooley and Jaxon Barry; a stepgrandson, Matt (Pat) Aurienes; two stepgreat-grandchildren; several stepgreat-great-grandchildren; and a niece and nephew. In addition to her husband, Twila was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, John "Jack" Richmiller; son, Jimmie Lee Richmiller; stepson, John L. "Sonny" Schultheis; sister, Marie Taylor; and brother, Lester Hammond Jr., who died in the Korean War. SERVICES: 3 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with the Rev. Jason Sommerfeldt officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. VISITATION: 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Central Baptist Church or Good Samaritan Home Foundation. ARRANGEMENTS: Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors. WEBSITE: hansenspear.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary