Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-3662
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
Service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
Vaden L. "Bud" Gutting

Vaden L. "Bud" Gutting Obituary
Vaden L. "Bud" Gutting, 67, of Quincy, passed away at 3:50 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at his home.

Born Oct. 14, 1951, in Keokuk, Iowa, Bud was a son of Vaden Clell and Bernice Roberts Gutting. He married Deborah "Debbie" Totsch on Dec. 28, 1985, in Pittsfield, Ill. She survives.

Bud was a St. Louis Cardinals fan and an avid golfer who had been a member of Cedar Crest Country Club and most recently Westview Golf Course. He enjoyed visiting with his many friends on Facebook, who enjoyed his morning posts from "Bud's Coffee House."

Bud was devoted to his family, and he loved the time he shared with them, especially his granddaughter, Emilia.

Bud worked for 40 years as a car salesman and was annually one of the top salesmen in the area. During his career, he had been employed with Pruitt Lincoln-Mercury, Honda, Jappy Dickson Cadillac-Olds, Steve Nosser Ford and most recently with Gem City Ford until his retirement.

Survivors include his wife, Debbie; his daughter, Randi Velarde (Fabian) of Quincy; his granddaughter, Emilia Velarde; his sister, Brenda Gutting of Quincy; a half brother, Chuck Gutting of Clayton, Ill.; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Mardell Totsch of Pittsfield, Ill.; a sister in law, Diane Rogers (Mike) of Quincy; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Connie Jean Bertelli.

SERVICES: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home with Chaplain Jerry Bown officiating.

VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

MEMORIALS: Emilia Velarde Educational Fund.

ARRANGEMENTS: Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home.

WEBSITE: zrsc.com.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 6 to May 8, 2019
