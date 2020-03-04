|
Valera M. Bruns, 85, of Golden, passed away at 7:15 a.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Golden Good Shepherd Home. Valera was born Aug. 4, 1934, in Augusta, the daughter of Carl and Christine (Ihnen) Eilers. She married Merle E. Bruns in Golden. Merle passed away March 15, 1977. Valera was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Golden. Survivors include three children, Bryan Bruns (Debbie Kemp) of Quincy, Carol (Mike) Smith of Mendon and LuAnn (Art) Witte of Payson; 11 grandchildren, Heather (Jason) Cook of Quincy, Amber Bruns-Gottman of Golden, Kyle (Jenny) Bruns of Creve Coeur, Mo., Brandon Smith of Mendon, Brittany (Larry Bowers) Smith of Quincy, Samuel (Ashley) Witte of Quincy, Jordan (fiance Jamie) Witte of Quincy, Luke (Gospel) Witte of Winter Haven, Fla., Christian Witte of Payson, Seth Witte of Payson and Grace Witte of Payson; eight great-grandchildren, Raven Ash, Reese Gottman, Bo Gottman, Cameron Cook, Elliot Bruns, Rylee Bowers, Eli Witte and Joanna Witte; one sister, Irene Baker of DeBary, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one brother, Norman Eilers; and one sister, Mary Ann Carstens. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Golden with the Rev. Mike Grieve officiating. Interment will be in Golden Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or Golden Good Shepherd Home. Hunter Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hunterfuneral homes.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020