Veneata Roxanna "Roxie" Christal, 77, of Quincy, formerly of Hannibal, Mo., passed away at 8:50 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the St. Vincent's Home in Quincy. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home of Hannibal, Mo. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, Mo. Elder Ronald Howell will officiate. Friends and family are invited to Roxie's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Roxie was born on Oct. 27, 1942, in Quincy to Roy and Lela Giles Allen. She was married to Herbert Christal, and he preceded her in death in 1984. Also, preceding Roxie in death were her parents, two brothers, William Bauer and Hoover Wade, one sister, Maxine Hammond and her fiancé, Larry Goel. Survivors include one son, Edward Christal of Hannibal, Mo.; two sisters, Bonnie Corrigan (Carl) of LaGrange, Mo., and Lola Holtschlag (Louis) of Quincy; two granddaughters, Megan Christal and Amanda Romans and four great-grandchildren, Jayden Romans, Gage Fields, Kaya Fields and Kobi Fields. Also surviving are nieces and nephews. Roxie retired from the housekeeping department at the Hannibal Inn and former Hannibal Holiday Inn, where she had worked for over 40 years. Roxie always enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, usually over a hot cup of coffee at her home. Roxie also loved to visit the Maid-Rite in Quincy, where she always got the coconut cream pie. Trips to Branson, Mo., her Pekingese Pups and occasional visits to the casino to play the slots were a few of Roxie's favorites. Moments shared with family and friends were the most treasured for Roxie. She loved to get together with family and simply enjoy each other's company. Roxie attending the Hannibal Community Church of Christ. Pallbearers will be Edward Christal, Mike Rodgers, Wayne Rodgers, Dakota Rodgers, Dalton Pickett, Kyle Rodgers and Kevin Rodgers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Missouri Humane Society. Online condolences may be made and video tribute may be viewed at www.jamesodonnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020