Vera Jean Ikerd, 90, passed away at 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at La Harpe-Davier Health Care Center. Vera was born April 13, 1929, the daughter of Emil and Anna (Adams) Schoch, in Golden, Ill. She graduated from Hamilton High School in 1947. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Sargent. He preceded her in death in 1958. She was later united in marriage to Donald Ikerd on Oct. 17, 1959. He preceded her in death in 2017. Vera was a cook and special education teacher's aide at Ferris School. She enjoyed bowling, and collecting cookbooks and recipes. Survivors include seven children, Connie (Tom) Cutts of Rocky Mount, Mo., Dannie Sargent of Burlington, Iowa, Ricky (Sara) Sargent of Hamilton, Ill., Kendall (Mary) Sargent of Carthage, Ill., Debbie (Mike) Bundy of Carman, Ill., Brent Ikerd of Carthage and Scott Ikerd of Carthage; 20 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Kenneth Sargent and Donald Ikerd; two daughters, Bonnie Mayes and Peggy Lynn Sargent; and four siblings, Betty Hopp, Marvin Schoch, Marjorie Miller and Eileen in infancy. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage with burial in Moss Ridge Cemetery in Carthage. Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to or Hearts of Hancock Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2019