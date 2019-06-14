GOLDEN, Ill. -- Verna L. Taylor, 76, of Golden, died at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Born Oct. 2, 1942, in Quincy, Verna was a daughter of Don C. and Marguerite V. Andrew Caley. She married James L. Taylor on Jan. 21, 1962, in Mendon. He survives. Verna had been employed at Motorola in Quincy. She later owned and operated Taylor Publishing in Camp Point with her husband Jim where she was well known for writing her column "Picking Up Acorns." Following the sale of their business, Verna worked as the social services director at North Adams Home in Mendon until her retirement. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who cherished the time she spent with her family. Surviving in addition to her husband Jim are their children, Carmen (Ron) Jackson, Petersburg, Ill., Jimmy (Lisa) Taylor, Oakford, Ill., Shawn (Denise) Taylor, Golden, Chad Taylor, Camp Point, and McKenzi Wilkey (friend Eric Stotts), Golden; 13 grandchildren, Brandon (Jill) Jackson, Brittany (Brett) Henry, Ryan Taylor, Kelsey Taylor, Amber Taylor, Jaycie Taylor, Nathan Taylor, Amber (Jason) Smith, Abby Taylor, Lexi Taylor, Levi Taylor, Odessa Wilkey, and Reese Wilkey; five great-grandchildren, Parker Henry, Sawyer Jackson, Lane Taylor, Landon Smith, and Emilee Smith; two sisters, Connie (Fred) Loos, Payson, and Maureen (Eldon) Hare, Macomb; a brother, Donnie (Lou) Caley, Loraine; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her father and mother in law, Jim and Lucille Taylor; and a son in law, Cory Wilkey. Funeral services will be held Monday morning at 11 a.m. at the Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point by the Rev. Dixie Croxton. Burial will follow at the Golden Community Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday evening from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point. Memorials may be made to the Golden Good Shepherd Home, North Adams Home, or the Blessing Foundation for Hospice. Condolences may be expressed online at hamiltonfuneralhomes.net and whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 14 to June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary