Verna Marie Brakenhoff, 96, formerly of Litchfield, Ill., died at Good Samaritan Nursing Home, Quincy, Ill., on Nov. 11, 2019. She was born Dec. 14, 1922, in Bunker Hill, Ill., to Herman and Lula (Suhrenbrock) Rull. Verna was married on May 5, 1945, to Victor Brakenhoff of Nokomis, Ill., at Zion Lutheran Church in Bunker Hill, Ill. Verna and Vic lived in Litchfield, Ill., where she worked in an insurance office, as a postal clerk at the Illinois State Capitol, and for many years in the front office of Milnot Creamery. Since 2008, Verna has resided in Quincy, Ill., at Good Samaritan. Survivors include two daughters, Betty (Lloyd) Wacker of Waterloo, Ill., and Peggy (Jim) Bailey of Quincy, Ill.; three grandsons, Greg (Desiree) Wacker of Collinsville, Ill., Brad (Christine) Wacker of Seattle, Wash., Matthew (Elizabeth) Bailey of Quincy, Ill.; a step grandson, Tom (Katie) Bailey of Quincy, Ill.; identical twin great-grandsons, Jonah and Noah Bailey; two step great-grandchildren, Olivia and James Daniel (JD) Bailey; and numerous nieces and nephews. Verna was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brothers, Chester, Norman, and Gilbert (Bill). Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, Ill. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, with burial in Bunker Hill Cemetery, Bunker Hill, Ill. Donations in memory of Verna may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Litchfield, Ill. Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, Ill., is in charge of the arrangements. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019