Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-3662
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Sunset Cemetery
Quincy, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernon Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernon L. Kelly


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vernon L. Kelly Obituary
QUINCY -- Vernon Leroy Kelly, 87, of Quincy, passed away at 7:31 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Carthage, Ill.

Vernon was born June 29, 1933, in Beverly, Ill., to Harold "Red" and Sylvia Belle Hinch Kelly.

He was married to Mariam Selby in 1963 in Quincy. She preceded him in death on March 25, 2018.

Vernon proudly served his country in the United States Air Force in the Phillipines and Korea from 1952-1956.

Vernon began his professional career at Motorola. He later became a truck driver for C&G Sales, otherwise known as Tom's Candy, where he was known as "The Candy Man." His grandchildren enjoyed coming to the candy truck while he was working, where he would let each of them pick out two pieces of candy. Vernon later worked at Warner's Dry Cleaning until his 80s. He also worked at Cane's Conoco through the years as a mechanic.

As a child, Vernon enjoyed spending time at his father's bar, Kelly's Tavern, in Plainville, Ill. It was there that he played catch with St. Louis Cardinals shortstop, Marty Marion. This began his love for baseball, and Vernon went on to play semi-pro baseball at the age of 23. He later continued his love of baseball through coaching little league. Vernon was very athletic and also enjoyed many other sports, such as golf, bowling, snow skiing, water skiing, boxing and hunting. He loved dancing with Mariam, where they would glide across the floor to 50's music with the occasional dip, and the family is thankful they are now together again.

Survivors include his five children, Tina (Bob) Boltz of Quincy, Sharon Stathem of Quincy, Mark Alan Stathem (Diana) of Quincy, Ron Stathem (Joyce) of Quincy, and Don Stathem (Lou Ann) of Palmyra, Mo.; seven grandchildren, Heather Hutton (Cory), Brandy Embry (Kyle), Chasity Stathem (Chris Arnold), Donald L. Stathem, Randy G. Stathem, Jody K. Messmer (Jake), and Nicole Hester (Josh); 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Deloris Martin of Pittsfield, Ill.; one brother-in-law, Dennis Selby; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Vernon was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Marvin Kelly; one sister, Vera Jean Walbring; and one sister-in-law, Brenda Epker.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Sunset Cemetery in Quincy. Rev. Steve Disseler will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fishing for Freedom.

The family is being served by the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.

Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vernon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -