|
|
QUINCY -- Vernon Leroy Kelly, 87, of Quincy, passed away at 7:31 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Carthage, Ill. Vernon was born June 29, 1933, in Beverly, Ill., to Harold "Red" and Sylvia Belle Hinch Kelly. He was married to Mariam Selby in 1963 in Quincy. She preceded him in death on March 25, 2018. Vernon proudly served his country in the United States Air Force in the Phillipines and Korea from 1952-1956. Vernon began his professional career at Motorola. He later became a truck driver for C&G Sales, otherwise known as Tom's Candy, where he was known as "The Candy Man." His grandchildren enjoyed coming to the candy truck while he was working, where he would let each of them pick out two pieces of candy. Vernon later worked at Warner's Dry Cleaning until his 80s. He also worked at Cane's Conoco through the years as a mechanic. As a child, Vernon enjoyed spending time at his father's bar, Kelly's Tavern, in Plainville, Ill. It was there that he played catch with St. Louis Cardinals shortstop, Marty Marion. This began his love for baseball, and Vernon went on to play semi-pro baseball at the age of 23. He later continued his love of baseball through coaching little league. Vernon was very athletic and also enjoyed many other sports, such as golf, bowling, snow skiing, water skiing, boxing and hunting. He loved dancing with Mariam, where they would glide across the floor to 50's music with the occasional dip, and the family is thankful they are now together again. Survivors include his five children, Tina (Bob) Boltz of Quincy, Sharon Stathem of Quincy, Mark Alan Stathem (Diana) of Quincy, Ron Stathem (Joyce) of Quincy, and Don Stathem (Lou Ann) of Palmyra, Mo.; seven grandchildren, Heather Hutton (Cory), Brandy Embry (Kyle), Chasity Stathem (Chris Arnold), Donald L. Stathem, Randy G. Stathem, Jody K. Messmer (Jake), and Nicole Hester (Josh); 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Deloris Martin of Pittsfield, Ill.; one brother-in-law, Dennis Selby; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Vernon was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Marvin Kelly; one sister, Vera Jean Walbring; and one sister-in-law, Brenda Epker. A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Sunset Cemetery in Quincy. Rev. Steve Disseler will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to Fishing for Freedom. The family is being served by the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2020