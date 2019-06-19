Vickie L. Miles, 55, of 1638 N. 18th, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. She was born March 18, 1964, in Quincy, the daughter of Donald and Arlys Ann (McCarthy) Hardin. She married Jeffrey Miles on Dec. 10, 1983. He survives. Vickie was a dog groomer at Buttons and Bows for 32 years. Vickie was of the Catholic faith. She greatly enjoyed taking care of her yard and her flowers. She was passionate about her dogs. She loved feeding the birds around her home and had a love for all animals. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she also is survived by her mother, Arlys Ann Hardin of Quincy; her children, Jennifer Spohr and her husband, Daniel, and Jeffrey 'JT' Miles Jr. and his wife, Kaelee, of Paloma; her grandchildren, Faith Spohr, Christian Miles, Kruze Miles and Camden Miles; her siblings, Jody Daffern and Kimberly Climer and her husband, Dennis; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Vickie was preceded in death by her father and her brother, Chuck Schroder. A celebration of Vickie's life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 24, at the St. Francis Parish Hall. Memorials may be made to an educational fund for Vickie's beloved grandchildren. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 19 to June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary