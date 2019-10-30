Herald-Whig Obituaries
Services
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-4907
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Madison Park Christian Church
Vicky Jo Harrison


1960 - 2019
Vicky Jo Harrison Obituary
QUINCY -- Vicky Jo Harrison, 59, of Quincy, died at 11:59 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at her home.

Born Oct. 28, 1960, in Quincy, Vicky was a daughter of Harry John and Dorothy "Jean" Ehrhart Arp. She married Philip Harrison on June 11, 1988, in Quincy. He survives. Vicky was a 1978 graduate of Quincy High School, where she played basketball, volleyball, and softball. She was a member of the 1978 State Championship softball team, and was inducted into the Blue Devil Hall of Fame for softball. Vicky received a volleyball scholarship to Northeast Missouri State University, from where she graduated in 1982.

Employed at John Wood Community College for 28 years, Vicky currently held the position of Manager of Enterprise Applications in the IT department. She received the "Presidential Appreciation Award" in 1999, the "Colleague of the Year" award in 2006, and the "Trailblazer Award" in 2018.

Vicky enjoyed fishing, hunting, and golfing. She especially loved spending time at the family farm, and taking regular fishing trips to Bennet Springs Missouri State Park.

She was a member of Madison Park Christian Church.

In addition to her husband, survivors include two daughters, Kelsey (Scotty) Markley and Kristin Harrison, both of Quincy; her granddaughter and greatest love, Sophia Jo Markley; her mother, Dorothy Jean Arp of Quincy; four sisters, Sherry (Mike) Anders of Nashville, Tenn., Linda (Tom) McNeil of Quincy, Kathie (Kevin) Anastas of Bumpass, Va., and Patty McGlothlin of Quincy; her mother-in-law, Barb Harrison of Revere, Mo.; her brother-in-law, Steve (Jackie) Harrison of Naples, Fla.; three sisters-in-law, Sharon Harrison of Villa Ridge, Mo., Debbie Harrison of Revere, Mo., and Cindy Harrison of Ozark, Mo.; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Harley.

Vicky was preceded in death by her father, her father-in-law, Paul Harrison, and a brother-in-law, Chris Harrison.

Services are at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Madison Park Christian Church, with Rev. Keith Ehresman officiating.

Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home.

Memorials to Blessing Foundation or St. Louis Children's Hospital.

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
