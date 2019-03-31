Victor A. Paul, 73, of Quincy, died at 6:35 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Sunset Home. He was born May 11, 1945, Sterling William and Alvera H. Tappe Paul in Quincy. Victor was a 1963 graduate of Quincy Christian Brothers High School and had attended Quincy College. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966 until his honorable discharge in 1969. Victor's interests in history and gunsmithing led to him writing the book "Missouri Gunsmiths of the Civil War." He also enjoyed black powder shooting. Over the course of his life, Victor held a variety of interesting positions, which included truck driver, gunsmith, hotel manager and aspiring songwriter. Survivors include two brothers, Jerry (Pam) Paul of Maud, Texas, and Kevin (Teresa) Paul of Colchester, Ill.; a sister, Carla (Rich) Priest of Albuquerque, N.M.; two sisters-in-law, Cindy Paul of Quincy and Linda Paul of Quincy; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Victor was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Kent and Bruce Paul; a sister, Donna Paul; and two nieces, Mary and Kelly Paul. SERVICES: 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: or Blessing Hospice Care. ARRANGEMENTS: Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors. WEBSITE: hansenspear.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary