QUINCY -- Virgil Eugene "Gene" Greer, 93, of Quincy, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 7:55 p.m. at his home. Gene was born Nov. 21, 1926, in Hannibal, Mo., a son of Virgil Lee and Emma Randall Greer. He married Betty Jene Nelson on Oct. 31, 1947, in Hannibal, Mo. She preceded him in death on Oct. 3, 2008. Gene owned and operated several gas stations, including Gene's 66 in West Quincy, which he ran for over 30 years. Gene was a devout and grateful Baptist, and he was a long-time member of Columbus Road Church, which he attended faithfully every Sunday. Gene always kept himself active, and he went bowling three times a week. He was also an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and NASCAR. Gene also enjoyed traveling and meeting new people. He enjoyed talking to people and he could strike up a conversation with anyone. Survivors include his son, Ron (Nancy) Greer of Quincy, Ill.; two grandchildren, Kristen (Steve Myers) Greer of Quincy, Ill., and Zachary (Liz Hultz) Greer of Quincy, Ill.; two great-grandchildren, Blake and Katelynn Myers of Quincy, Ill.; a brother-in-law, John (Donna) Nelson of Quincy, Ill.; a sister-in-law, Leona (Leo) Hill of Hannibal, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Gene was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Junior; a sister, Lily; two half brothers, Marvin and Raymond Houser; and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Sue (Kenny) Dohrn. Services: 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Columbus Road Baptist Church, with Rev. Robert Cowman and Rev. S.D. Bodwell officiating. Burial: Quincy Memorial Park, Quincy, Ill. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Memorials: Columbus Road Church or Horizons. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020