O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-3662
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:30 AM
Funeral service
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
Virgil Goehl


1928 - 2020
Virgil Goehl Obituary
QUINCY -- Virgil Goehl, 91, of Quincy, passed away at 6:10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at St. Vincent's Home in Quincy.

A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Pastor Terry Henry will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Quincy.

Friends and family are invited to Virgil's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Virgil was born August 8, 1928, in Quincy, Ill., to William A. and Eulalia Wolf Goehl.

He was married to Mary Ella McCormick on June 2, 1951, in Quincy. She preceded him in death on Aug. 31, 2019.

Virgil is survived by two sons, Michael E. Goehl (Cynthia) of Quincy, Ill., and Jimmy Goehl of Quincy, Ill.; 12 grandchildren, Michael W. Goehl (Jennifer), Brian Goehl (Kim), Jordan Goehl (Anna), Ronald Kimbrell (Mandy), Jason Vipon, Laura Goehl (Neil), Amanda Goehl (Gerald), Melinda Hall (Cody), Jennifer Baldwin, Jessica Baldwin, Lori Sheffler (Troy), and April King; one brother, Russell Goehl (Wanetta) of College Station, Tex.; a daughter in-law, Donna Goehl of Quincy; and many great grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Virgil is proceeded in death by his parents; one son, Bradley Goehl; four brothers, LeRoy, Marian, Jim and Bill Goehl; one sister, Florence Rowsey; and one daughter in-law, Brenda Goehl.

Professionally, Virgil was a Service Technician for Riverside Coal and Oil (later Heat Co.) for 46 years.

He was the past Illinois State President and Secretary of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles No. 535. He was also a Quincy City Council Alderman for over 29 years.

Virgil was Catholic by faith and attended St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Quincy.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blessing Hospice.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Ballinger, Andy Sanders, Joel Goehl, Jeff Bergman, Tim Shaffer and DJ Goehl.

Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
