Virgil J. Steinkamp, 92, of Quincy, died at 12:58 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Good Samaritan Home. Virgil was born March 30, 1927, in Burton Township in Adams County, the son of Frank and Bertha (Wiedeman) Steinkamp. He married Margaret "Peggy" Elaine Sly on Sept. 2, 1950, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. She preceded him in death Aug. 7, 2010. Virgil attended school in Adams County. As a Korean War veteran, Virgil served his country in the U.S. Army from 1951 until 1953. After the military, Virgil worked at the Quincy Paper Mill and then Moorman Manufacturing Co., from which he retired. Virgil was a member of St. Francis and St. John Catholic churches. He also was a member of the Eagles, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion Post 37. Virgil actively participated in the Korean War Veteran Honor Guard, Lester Hammond Chapter. Survivors include three children, Joyce (Joe) Terwelp of Quincy, Ken (Cec) Steinkamp of Greenwood, Ind., and Randy (Vicky) Steinkamp of Foristell, Mo.; 12 grandchildren, Mandi (Randy) Dickerman, Julie (Kevin) Hollinger, Nathan (Kelly) Terwelp, Jonathan (Alexandra) Terwelp, Joseph (Amber) Terwelp, Daniel Terwelp, Matthew (Krysten) Steinkamp, Megan (Bill) Rogers, Ben Steinkamp and Rachel Steinkamp; one brother, Herb (Mary) Steinkamp; one sister, Kay (Don) Johannes McCaughey; one sister-in-law, Barbara Steinkamp; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. In addition to his wife, Virgil was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Jerry Steinkamp and his wife, Debbie; and siblings, Lawrence Steinkamp and his wife, Anita; Bobbie Steinkamp; Gene Steinkamp; Dorothy Dietrich and her husband, Joe; and Mary Ann Steinkamp. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Francis Catholic Church. Interment will military rites will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Great River Honor Flight, St. Francis School, Blessing Foundation for Hospice or Quincy Notre Dame. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020