EWING, Mo. -- Virgil Ward Whitaker, 89, of Ewing, Mo., died at 12:08 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. Virgil was born Jan. 24, 1930, in Akron, Iowa, a son of Basil and Sybil McCorkel Whitaker. He married Letha Lisenbee on Dec. 8, 1951, in Bermuda. Virgil enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1947, and retired from the Untied States Air Force in 1967, serving during both the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War. During his career, Virgil was a flight engineer and logged well over 10,000 flight hours. He loved flying and was involved in military air transport giving him the opportunity to fly all over the world. When he was stationed in Bermuda, he participated in search and rescue operations in a Boeing B29 Superfortress. After retiring from the Air Force, Virgil and Letha lived in Charleston, S.C., where they owned and operated a mobile home moving company as well as several mobile home parks. In 1976, they moved back to Lewis County, Mo., and Virgil was employed at E.M. Chatten Implement and several car dealerships including Jappy Dickson and Buford Ward Chevrolet. Survivors in addition to his wife, Letha, include three children, Gary (Karen) Whitaker and Dana Mihal, both of Ewing, Mo., and Karen (Ronald) Truluck of Knoxville, Tenn.; seven grandchildren, Phillip (Paula) Whitaker, Andrea (Adam) Kleinschmidt, Amy Whitaker, Kevin (Alyssa) Truluck, Jaime Truluck, Justin (Tracy) Truluck, and Grace Mihal; eight great-grandchldren, Alina, Audric, and Anabel, Oliver and Liam, Judah, and Shawnee and Tyler; eight brothers and sisters, Madeline Trpkosh, Cliff (Betty) Whitaker, Danny Whitaker, Johnny Whitaker, Lavern Whitaker, Delane Whitaker, Betty Thrasher, and Victoria Williams-Fisher; three great-great-grandchildren, Kadance, Sawyer, and Brooke; and numerous nieces and nephews. Virgil was preceded in death by his parents and nine brothers and sisters. Services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with Pastor Shawn Whitaker officiating. Burial will follow in Ewing Cemetery, Ewing, Mo. Visitation will be noon to 3 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to Ewing Memorial Cemetery. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 11 to July 13, 2019