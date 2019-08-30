|
Virginia A. Wilson, 87, of Quincy, formerly of rural Mendon, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. Virginia was born Aug. 5, 1932, in Tioga, Ill., the daughter of Jewel and Frieda (Miller) Neil. She married Marvin C. Wilson on Dec. 20, 1952, in Quincy. Marvin passed away May 25, 2002. Virginia was a member of the Lima Federated Church, where she was the organist for many years, taught Sunday school, was a member of the Women's Guild, Junior Choir and was the church janitor. She loved cooking for her family and was famous for her homemade noodles and fork cookies. Virginia and her two sisters were known as the "Golden Girls" and loved traveling and going on shopping trips together. She was once a member of the Loraine PTA and adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include four children, Debbie (Stacy) Taylor of Quincy, Penny (Roger) Phillips of Lima, Alan (Susan) Wilson of Lima and Linda (Dale) Meyer of Mendon; 10 grandchildren, Erica (John) Gregory, Shannon (Curtis) Shaffer, Emily (Jim) Coniglio, Brad (Erica) Huntley, Stephanie (Jason) Killday, Brooke (Jeff) Venvertloh, Amanda (Doug) Degitz, Grant Wilson, Ashley (Mike) Huffman and Alexis (Tanner) Charron; one stepgrandson, Shawn (Sara) Meyer; 18 great-grandchildren; two stepgreat-grandchildren; one brother, Jim Neil of Tioga; two sisters, Lavon Hemming of Quincy and Marlys Smith of Quincy; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Neil of Quincy and Lou Neil of Columbia, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Neil and Donald Neil; and two brothers-in-law, Homer Hemming and Dennis Smith. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon with the Rev. Patty Johanssen officiating. Interment will be in New Providence Cemetery, near Ursa. Visitation was Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions have been suggested to the Honor Flight or the Blessing Foundation for Hospice. You are invited to share memories of Virginia and leave condolences at hunter funeralhomes.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019