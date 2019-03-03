Virginia "Ginny" Mudd, 76, of Quincy, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. She was born March 22, 1942, in Quincy to Robert and Cecilia "Wand" Wellman. She married Robert L. Mudd on April 11, 1959, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Quincy. He died March 25, 2009. Ginny attended St. Anthony Catholic School. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. She worked more than 60 years in various retail stores, retiring from JoAnn Fabrics after 25 years, then working part-time for the Hy-Vee food store on Broadway. Ginny loved to work in her yard and drive her John Deere lawn mower. She also loved her flower gardens, watching and feeding both the birds and deer in her backyard that she meticulously maintained. She loved to read and sew, many times creating quilts for her grandbabies. Ginny enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much. She will be missed by them all. The family would like to thank the Blessing Hospice staff for all of the wonderful work they have done. Survivors include a daughter, Melissa Patterson of Quincy; seven grandchildren, Michael Stephens and his wife, Amber, of Chatham, Sonny Stephens of Quincy, Corey Stephens and his wife, Jennifer, of Camp Point, Christy Wellman and her husband, Justin, of Taylor, Mo., Samantha Patterson and her significant other, Matt Bolte, of Quincy, Danny Patterson and his wife, Amanda, of Quincy, David Patterson and his significant other, Brooke Celise, of Hannibal, Mo.; and 17 great-grandchildren, Abigail, Hayden, Andrew, Mia, Noah and Whitley Stephens, Parker Doss, Lucas Bolte, Isaac, Olivia and Nathan Wellman, Brock and Adrianna Patterson, and Skyler, Gage, Jasmine and Trinity Call. In addition to her husband, Ginny was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Mudd; a daughter, Jenita Stephens; and a sister, Pauline Wellman. SERVICES: 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 4, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: St. Anthony Catholic Church or Blessing Hospice. ARRANGEMENTS: Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary