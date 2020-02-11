|
QUINCY -- Virginia R. Newman, 81, of Quincy, died on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. She was born on March 13, 1938, in Quincy, a daughter of Henry and Regina (Winking) Boll. Virginia married Edgar A. Newman, Jr. on Nov. 25, 1961. He preceded her in death on April 19, 1974. Virginia graduated from Quincy College and worked for many years as a lab technician at Blessing Hospital. She found herself a single parent after the unexpected death of her husband at a young age. She rose to the challenge, becoming fiercely independent and resourceful. A true MacGyver, she learned to repair a lawn mower, remove a raccoon from the attic, and stretch a dollar to cover three meals. She loved her neighbors, working in her yard, and her home was a favorite for young children on Halloween. She was known for her thoughtful gifts and never missed a birthday, graduation or anniversary. Virginia took great joy in small pleasures: a warm bowl of soup, a bloom on a plant she nursed back to life and debating current events with her family at the kitchen table. An attentive listener with keen intuition, Virginia was more impressed by strong principles, hard work, and integrity than by material things. Her love of a simple life and her unbending commitment to core values will remain a north star for her children and grandchildren for years to come. She is survived by her children, Sandra K. Newman (Leah Kaiser) of Chicago, Ill., and James (Lisa) Newman of Nashville, Tenn.; granddaughters, Sarah and Mary Kate Newman, both of Nashville, Tenn.; siblings, James Boll of San Francisco, Calif., and Catherine Cordes of Palatine, Ill.; brothers-in-law, Dick Newman and Mark (Linda) Newman all of Quincy. Many nieces and nephews also survive. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a sister, Evelyn Terwelp; and a brother, Robert Boll. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the Church of St. Peter. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at the church. Memorials may be made to St. Peter Grade School in Quincy, Ill. Funeral arrangements are in care of Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020