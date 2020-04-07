|
NOVELTY, Mo. -- Virlee Helen Thyson, 87, of Novelty, Mo., died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. at Knox County Nursing Home in Edina, Mo. Virlee was born Dec. 9, 1932, in Quincy, Ill., a daughter of Charles and Ann Holtschlag Richmiller. She married Dale Henry on March 17, 1951, in Quincy, Ill. He preceded her in death on May 8, 2003. She was a 1950 graduate of Quincy Senior High School. She attended Quincy School of Practical Nursing in 1971 and received her associates degree of Nursing from Black Hawk College in 1982. During her career, Virlee worked at St. Mary Hospital in Quincy, the Keokuk Convalescent Center, and at Good Samaritan Home in Quincy. She was a member of Novelty Christian Church. Virlee enjoyed gardening, reading, and cooking. Survivors include two children, Diane (Robert) Hummel of Jefferson City, Mo., and Chris (Shirley) Thyson of Novelty, Mo.; eight grandchildren, Michael Hummel of Tampa, Fla., George Hummel of Kansas City, Mo., Anna Hummel of Jefferson City, Mo., Paul (Jessica) Hummel of Jefferson City, Mo., James (Jenna) Hummel of Jefferson City, Mo., Marie (Kyle) Shuppan of St. Louis, Mo., Brian Ethridge of Kirksville, Mo., and Chanel Thyson of Fairfield, Ohio; 13 great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Sylvia Holzgrafe, Ruth Welchert, and ShirleyWilliams. In addition to her husband, Virlee was preceded in death by her parents; and 12 brothers and sisters, Lydia Tenk, Rose Richmiller, Carlene Beers, Robert, Milton, Leroy, Harold, Howard, John, Melvin, Roger, and Charles Richmiller. Services are private. Burial in Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy, Ill. There will be no visitation. Memorials to Novelty Christian Church. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020