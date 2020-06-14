|
Vivian A. Pryor, 95, of Quincy, died at 4:40 a.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Good Samaritan Home. Vivian was born Dec. 5, 1924, in Quincy, a daughter of Henry C. and S. Marie (Poland) Buckley. On Jan. 27, 1945, she married F. Aubrey Pryor. He preceded her in death May 2, 2011. As a young girl, Vivian was a candy striper at Blessing Hospital. She was a 1942 graduate of Quincy High School and attended Gem City Business College in 1942 and 1943. After her marriage, Vivian followed her husband to Pennsylvania while he served in the U.S. Navy until 1946. She worked for Davis Cleaver before she started a family. Once her girls were in school, she volunteered at Highland-Riverside Elementary School and was a past president of its PTA. Vivian volunteered as a Girl Scout troop leader and was called "Queenie" by her summer campers. Vivian retired from the state of Illinois as a claims supervisor for the Department of Employment Security in Quincy. After retirement, Vivian and Aubrey became "snowbirds" in St. Petersburg, Fla. They made many new friends with whom Vivian kept in contact, even after they returned permanently to Quincy. As a longtime member of Central Baptist Church, Vivian was on many different committees. She was a member of the Pairs and Spares (couples class) Sunday school class and helped with the Beginner Class for over 10 years. Vivian enjoyed traveling, playing bridge and fishing, usually catching the most fish. Her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her everything. She supported them on the field, stage and enjoyed all the special family times while wearing her gold shoes. Survivors include two daughters, Penny (David) Rich of Lexington, Mo., and Peggy Pryor of Quincy; two grandchildren, Holly (Jim) Godfrey of Lee's Summit, Mo., and Corey (Bess) Rich of Bolivar, Mo.; five great-grandchildren, Pryor, Will and Maryn Godfrey, and Mac and Oliver Rich. In addition to her husband of 66 years, Aubrey, Vivian was preceded in death by her parents. A family graveside service was held in Quincy Memorial Park Cemetery. A memorial service may be planned for a later date. Memorials may be made to Central Baptist Church. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 14 to June 16, 2020