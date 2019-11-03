Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Peter
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Peter
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Hardy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian L. Hardy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vivian L. Hardy Obituary
Vivian L. Hardy, 89, of Quincy, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Blessing Hospital.

She was born Oct. 18, 1930, in a farmhouse north of Paloma, Ill. She was the daughter of Walter W. and Anna M. (Koerline) Starman.

She was a graduate of Mendon High School. She married John Henry Hardy on Nov. 10, 1951, in St. Edwards Catholic Church. He preceded her in death Nov. 5, 2011. Vivian was a senior clerk in the traffic and distribution department of Moorman Manufacturing Co. for almost 37 years, retiring in 1985.

Survivors include numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and other relatives.

In addition to her husband, Vivian was preceded in death by three siblings, Milton S. Starman, Charles J. Starman and Mildred Chandler, along with her husband, Jack.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Church of St. Peter. Interment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

Memorials may be made to Blessing Foundation for Hospice or to Church of St. Peter.

Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vivian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Download Now