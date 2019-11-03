|
|
Vivian L. Hardy, 89, of Quincy, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. She was born Oct. 18, 1930, in a farmhouse north of Paloma, Ill. She was the daughter of Walter W. and Anna M. (Koerline) Starman. She was a graduate of Mendon High School. She married John Henry Hardy on Nov. 10, 1951, in St. Edwards Catholic Church. He preceded her in death Nov. 5, 2011. Vivian was a senior clerk in the traffic and distribution department of Moorman Manufacturing Co. for almost 37 years, retiring in 1985. Survivors include numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and other relatives. In addition to her husband, Vivian was preceded in death by three siblings, Milton S. Starman, Charles J. Starman and Mildred Chandler, along with her husband, Jack. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Church of St. Peter. Interment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Memorials may be made to Blessing Foundation for Hospice or to Church of St. Peter. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019