Vivian M. Reckers, 90, of Good Samaritan Home, died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. She was born Feb. 2, 1929, in Pittsfield, a daughter of Oscar and Margaret (Naes) Ryan. She married Wilbur Reckers on July 12, 1957. He preceded her in death in November 1999. Over the years, Vivian worked at the Hosiery Mill, APEX and for many years at Bueter's Bakery. She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church. She was known as the "firecracker" at Good Samaritan Home. Vivian also enjoyed eating out and playing cards. Survivors include one daughter, Diana Keller, and her husband, Richard, of Quincy; two grandchildren, Christie Behrens, and her husband, Paul, of Hannibal, Mo., and Nick Keller, and his wife, Christine, of Quincy; four great-grandchildren, Macy and Brody Behrens, and Caleb Bunte and Emma Keller; a sister-in-law, Evelyn Dietrich; a good friend, Joyce Terwelp; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. In addition to her husband, Vivian was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, John Ryan, along with his wife Shirley, Louise West, along with her husband, Lester, Mary Ann McLaughlin along with her husband, Raymond, and Helen Ervin, along with her husband, Richard; and a good friend, Don Terwelp. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, at St. Francis Catholic Church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at St. Francis Catholic Church. Memorials may be made to St. Francis Catholic Church, Quanada or to . Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.