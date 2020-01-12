|
|
Vivian N. Legreid, 84, of Holts Summit, formerly of Quincy, Ill., passed from the world to eternal peace at 6:34 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Holts Summit. She was born July 6, 1935, in Cono Township, Iowa, the daughter of Carl and Bernice (Butterfield) Kress, who preceded her in death. Vivian was baptized on Aug. 3, 1947, and confirmed in September 1947 in the Methodist faith. Vivian attended a one-room schoolhouse, near Quasqueton, Iowa, until high school, completing her high school career at Quasqueton High School. She continued her education at the State University of Iowa at Iowa City, completing the nursing program there. On June 12, 1955, at the United Methodist Church in Independence, Iowa, she was united in marriage to Omer A. Legreid. He preceded her in death on July 2, 2015. She was confirmed in the Lutheran faith in February 1956. During her entire nursing career of 52 years, she worked in many hospitals, clinics and nursing homes. She was a member of the Iowa Nurses Association. Vivian was very active in all aspects of the Lutheran Church, especially cleaning the sanctuary, helping in the kitchen and working to make every church function a success. Vivian's passion in life was to help others, and she was loved by all. She was a loyal caregiver to many, providing meals, medical assistance, conversation, household chores and rides to doctor appointments. Vivian enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking and walking in God's creation. Survivors include four children, Sonja J. (Keith) Richardson, of Commerce City, Colo., Benita L. Hinsey of Quincy, Kevin O. (Juanita) Legreid of Holts Summit and Lorna M. (Dennis Crowley) Legreid of Chapin, Ill.; seven grandchildren, Rodney Debus, Shane Rued, Erin and Zachary Hinsey, Laurel (Brian) Jones, Caley Legreid and Amber Crowley; three great-grandchildren, Alexis Hull, Kierra Legreid and Willow Jones; three stepgrandchildren; eight stepgreat-grandchildren; and four stepgreat-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Omer, she was preceded in death by her parents; a brother; a sister; and a stepgreat-grandson. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church in Quincy with the Rev. Jim Trutwin officiating. Burial will be in Quincy Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church Mission Endowment Fund or Good Samaritan Home Activities Fund. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020