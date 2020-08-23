|
Walter Dodd, 90, of the Illinois Veterans Home, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. He was born Jan. 10, 1930, in Quincy, a son of Walter and Virginia (McNeal) Dodd. Walter was a cab driver in the Quincy area for many years. He served in the U.S. Air Force. Walter liked doing crossword puzzles, reading and playing with his grandchildren. Survivors include four children: Laura Ukele, Ginny Waterman, Kathy Williams (Charles) and Kay Dodd; grandchildren: Lisa Belleville, Kenny Hoelscher, Jeremy Hoelscher (Mary), Charles Williams, Kristin Sturhahn (Jeff), Tim Monetti, Kaitlyn Dodd (Kory Henninger), Damian Dodd (Heather), Laura Dodd, Justin Dodd (Sheila Sweetser), Jordan Dodd (Steven Robinson) and Jamy Dodd (Caleb Gould); sister, Patty Sheffler; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. Walter was preceded in death by a son, Alan Dodd; great-grandchild, Jackson Dodd; and a brother, Monty Dodd. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. in Sunset Cemetery at the Illinois Veterans Home with military services by the Air Force Honor Guard and Illinois Veterans Home Honor Detail. There will be no visitation, but friends are invited to the graveside services. Memorials may be made to the Quincy Humane Society. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020