Walter Lee Adams, 92, of rural Lewistown, passed away peacefully at his home. Walter went to heaven to be with his beloved wife, Thelma, on their 70th wedding anniversary, March 26, 2020. She finally said to Walter, "Clyde, are you coming or not?"
The son of Delmar and Iva Hamilton Adams, Walter was born Aug. 27, 1927, in Lewistown.
He was united in marriage to Thelma C. Daggs on March 26, 1950, at Mount Olivet Church in rural Ewing. She preceded him in death Dec. 7, 2005.
Walter was a member of Mount Olivet Baptist Church.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War and worked for OATS transit for over 25 years. He volunteered for Lewis County Ambulance, Meals On Wheels, Lewis County Fair, 4-H and FFA. He was also a Bojac seed dealer.
Survivors include three children, Dale (Cindy) Adams of Lewistown, Mark Adams of Lewistown and Diana (Dave) Williams of San Jose, Calif.; five grandchildren, Jenn (Robby) Powell of Morgan Hill, Calif., Danielle (Adam) Garner of Lewistown, Emily Kay of Bonny Doon, Calif., Kayla Adams (Lonnie Benner) of LaBelle, Mo., and Keli Adams (Keaton Payne) of Nebraska City, Neb.; five great-grandchildren, Bodie and Nora Powell, Kinsley Garner, and Jensen Adams and Casten Benner; a brother, Norman Adams of Canton, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife and sisters, Catherine Bringer and Ica Feldkamp.
Private graveside services will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in rural Ewing, with the Rev. Elmer Hagood officiating. Military honors will be provided by Lewis County Memorial Post 578.
A celebration of life with family and friends will be at a later date at Mount Olivet Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to Mount Olivet Cemetery or .
Pallbearers will be Danielle Garner, Kayla Adams, Keli Adams, Adam Garner, Lonnie Benner and Dave Williams.
Honorary pallbearers will be Merlin Earlywine, Sonny Klocke, David Feldkamp, Neal Feldkamp, Chuck Feldkamp, Rob Feldkamp, Bob Bringer, Keith Adams, Jon Adams, Robby Powell and Keaton Payne.
Condolences may be expressed online at arnoldsfuneralhome.net and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020