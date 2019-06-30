Walter T. Schieferdecker, 96, of Quincy, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Adams Pointe. He was born Oct. 11, 1922, in Nelsonville, Mo., the son of Oren and Della (Snodgrass) Schieferdecker. He married Helen Gross on March 10, 1945, in the Presbyterian Church, in Benlow, Mo. She preceded him in death. Walter worked at Gardner Denver for several years until his retirement. Before that, Walter had worked for Artra Aluminum in St. Charles, Mo., and was very proud of the fact that he had helped make parts for the first space shuttle. Walter was of the Christian faith. He liked woodworking, making clocks and enjoyed farming for many years. Survivors include a daughter, Darlene Wietholder and her husband, William, of Mendon, Ill.; a son-in-law, Everett Mayfield of Quincy; grandchildren, Amy Hitchcock and her husband, Larry; Beth House and her husband, Henry; Christina Wise, Terry Wise, Ginger Wietholder John W. Wietholder; great-grandchildren, Josh Mayfield, Levi Hitchcock, Tori Tarantino, Wesley Whittaker, Cruz Wise and Christian Wise; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. In addition to his wife, Walter was preceded in death by a daughter, Carolyn Mayfield; two sisters, Juliet Lehenbauer and Jewell Wright; and a brother, David Schieferdecker, in infancy. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, in Memorial Cemetery in LaGrange, Mo. There is no visitation, but friends are invited to the graveside services. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 30 to July 2, 2019