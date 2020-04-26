Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Garnica
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Brink Garnica

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda Brink Garnica Obituary
Wanda Brink Garnica, 89, of Quincy, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in her home.

She was born Sept. 3, 1930, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Richard and Mabelle (Engel) Fuller.

She married Herbert T. Brink Jr., on April 15, 1950. He preceded her in death June 22, 1977. She later married Joseph "Gabe" Garnica. He preceded her in death on Oct. 17, 2009.

Over the years, Wanda worked at the CYO and then later at the Illinois Veterans Home. She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church. Wanda was an avid reader and a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Survivors include her children, Jane Luke of Broadview Heights, Ohio, Ted Brink (Jan) of Omaha, Neb., Gary Brink of Quincy, Kay Harland (Denny) of Altona, Ill., Carol Hoffman and her husband, Steve, of Stoutsville, Mo., Jim Brink of Quincy, Ruth Siebers (Ted) of Quincy and Dan Brink (Laurie), also of Quincy; grandchildren, John Luke, Dan Luke, Jennifer Brink, Ryan Brink (Karen), Beth Hammer (Mike), Kari Sharer (Adam), Drew Hoffman (Sarah), Alex Hoffman, Rachael Brink, Abbie Dzara (Stefan), Angela Ehrgott (Nick), Zach Siebers (Maggie), Natalie Siebers, Emily Brink (Jake Tadeo) and Cpt. Evan Brink; siblings, Ruth Deutsch and John Owens (Barb); and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Wanda was also preceded in death by her parents; two grandsons, Jim Luke and Matt Brink; sons-in-law, Gary Harland and Douglas Luke; and a daughter-in-law, Kimberly Brink.

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, there will be a private Mass of Christian Burial for Wanda. The funeral Mass will be broadcast live at 9 a.m. Monday, April 27, on the St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church website: www.stfrancissolanus.com

Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Download Now