Wanda Brink Garnica, 89, of Quincy, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in her home. She was born Sept. 3, 1930, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Richard and Mabelle (Engel) Fuller. She married Herbert T. Brink Jr., on April 15, 1950. He preceded her in death June 22, 1977. She later married Joseph "Gabe" Garnica. He preceded her in death on Oct. 17, 2009. Over the years, Wanda worked at the CYO and then later at the Illinois Veterans Home. She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church. Wanda was an avid reader and a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Survivors include her children, Jane Luke of Broadview Heights, Ohio, Ted Brink (Jan) of Omaha, Neb., Gary Brink of Quincy, Kay Harland (Denny) of Altona, Ill., Carol Hoffman and her husband, Steve, of Stoutsville, Mo., Jim Brink of Quincy, Ruth Siebers (Ted) of Quincy and Dan Brink (Laurie), also of Quincy; grandchildren, John Luke, Dan Luke, Jennifer Brink, Ryan Brink (Karen), Beth Hammer (Mike), Kari Sharer (Adam), Drew Hoffman (Sarah), Alex Hoffman, Rachael Brink, Abbie Dzara (Stefan), Angela Ehrgott (Nick), Zach Siebers (Maggie), Natalie Siebers, Emily Brink (Jake Tadeo) and Cpt. Evan Brink; siblings, Ruth Deutsch and John Owens (Barb); and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Wanda was also preceded in death by her parents; two grandsons, Jim Luke and Matt Brink; sons-in-law, Gary Harland and Douglas Luke; and a daughter-in-law, Kimberly Brink. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, there will be a private Mass of Christian Burial for Wanda. The funeral Mass will be broadcast live at 9 a.m. Monday, April 27, on the St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church website: www.stfrancissolanus.com Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020