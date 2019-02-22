Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel - Palmyra
424 S. Main
Palmyra, MO 63461
573-769-2233
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel - Palmyra
424 S. Main
Palmyra, MO 63461
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel - Palmyra
424 S. Main
Palmyra, MO 63461
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Yager
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda J. Yager


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wanda J. Yager Obituary
Wanda J. Yager, 88, of Palmyra, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Maple Lawn Nursing Home.

Wanda was born April 25, 1930, in Palmyra, to Moritz L. and Margaret Ensminger Happel. She was first married to James M. Owsley and then to Richard "Dick" Yager.

Professionally, Wanda worked as head cook for the Palmyra School District. She also worked for Chester Bross and as an office manager for the Farmers Co-op for many years. She continued to work until she was 75 before retiring.

Wanda loved family get-togethers, spending time with loved ones and was known as a very giving person her entire life. Wanda was Christian by faith and attended First Baptist Church of Palmyra.

Survivors include a daughter, Sharon Burwinkle of Palmyra; a son, Gary Owsley (Beverly) of Perry; a sister in-law, Elsie Happel; six grandchildren, Andy Burwinkle (Robyn), Jennifer Burwinkle, Carrie Long (Michael), Holli Hawkins (Wesley), Corey Pontius (Kellie), Jared Pontius (Gina); a son-in-law, Michael Pontius of Palmyra; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Marcia Pontius; a brother, Maurice L. Happel; two sisters, Marcia L. Howard and Marjorie M. Robison; and a son-in-law, Keil Burwinkle.

SERVICES: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel, Palmyra, with the Rev. Paul Reese conducting. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Palmyra.

VISITATION: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at the funeral chapel.

MEMORIALS: Palmyra Nutrition Center.

ARRANGEMENTS: Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel, Palmyra.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now