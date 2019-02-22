Wanda J. Yager, 88, of Palmyra, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Maple Lawn Nursing Home. Wanda was born April 25, 1930, in Palmyra, to Moritz L. and Margaret Ensminger Happel. She was first married to James M. Owsley and then to Richard "Dick" Yager. Professionally, Wanda worked as head cook for the Palmyra School District. She also worked for Chester Bross and as an office manager for the Farmers Co-op for many years. She continued to work until she was 75 before retiring. Wanda loved family get-togethers, spending time with loved ones and was known as a very giving person her entire life. Wanda was Christian by faith and attended First Baptist Church of Palmyra. Survivors include a daughter, Sharon Burwinkle of Palmyra; a son, Gary Owsley (Beverly) of Perry; a sister in-law, Elsie Happel; six grandchildren, Andy Burwinkle (Robyn), Jennifer Burwinkle, Carrie Long (Michael), Holli Hawkins (Wesley), Corey Pontius (Kellie), Jared Pontius (Gina); a son-in-law, Michael Pontius of Palmyra; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Marcia Pontius; a brother, Maurice L. Happel; two sisters, Marcia L. Howard and Marjorie M. Robison; and a son-in-law, Keil Burwinkle. SERVICES: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel, Palmyra, with the Rev. Paul Reese conducting. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Palmyra. VISITATION: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at the funeral chapel. MEMORIALS: Palmyra Nutrition Center. ARRANGEMENTS: Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel, Palmyra. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary