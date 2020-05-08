|
Wanda Joann Lentz, 81, of Quincy, passed away at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at St. Vincent's Home. A private graveside service will be held in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy, with Pastor Dixie Koch officiating. Wanda was born April 9, 1939, in Quincy to John and Reva Hultz Allensworth. She married Matthew S. Lentz on Jan. 11, 1969, in Quincy. He preceded her in death Sept. 11, 2005. Survivors include two daughters, Jane Keller of Payson and Krista Deeter (Brad) of Quincy; one son, Brent Lentz of Quincy; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Johnnie Allensworth and Ronnie Allensworth; two sisters, Norma Meado and Judy Skinner; and two nieces, Tonya Milfs and Sherri Skinner. Wanda enjoyed singing in a gospel trio with her sisters. She was a wonderful cook and baker, making everything from various pies to homemade noodles to dinner rolls. She also enjoyed gardening and loved to share her garden with her loved ones. Above all, Wanda loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Wanda was a member of Rock Church in Quincy. Memorial contributions may be made to Rock Church. O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 8 to May 10, 2020