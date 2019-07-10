Home

Wanda L. Kinscherff


1924 - 2019
Wanda L. Kinscherff Obituary
PLEASANT HILL, Ill. -- Wanda Lee King Kinscherff, 95, of Green Valley, Ariz., formerly of Pleasant Hill, Ill., passed away peacefully on Monday, July 8, 2019.

Wanda Lee was born on May 17, 1924, in Rosiclare, Ill. Her parents, Floyd and Hildred King, preceded her in death.

She was married to John Edward Kinscherff, also deceased. They had 10 children, Karen (deceased), Linda (Jerry) Koester of Greenwood, Ind., Janet (Emmett) Slingsby of Riverton, Ill., Mike (Ellen) Kinscherff of Pleasant Hill, Ill., Jim (Rose) Kinscherff of Green Valley, Ariz., Paul (Debi) Kinscherff, Richard (Nancy) Kinscherff and Mark Kinscherff all of Pleasant Hill, Kathy Park of Rochester, Ill., and David (Leann) Kinscherff of Maryville, Ill. She had 19 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Norma Lawless, but was preceded in death by two brothers, Russell and Kenneth King.

Wanda received a degree from MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Ill., but was most proud of being a wife and mother. She was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Green Valley.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pittsfield, conducted by Rev. Mark A. Schulte and Msgr. Leo J. Enlow. Burial will follow in Crescent Heights Cemetery, Pleasant Hill. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the First Baptist Church in Pleasant Hill, with a rosary at 7:30 p.m. A luncheon for family and friends will be held following the services on Saturday at the Pleasant Hill First Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Crescent Heights Cemetery Association, the Pleasant Hill Fire Department or the Pleasant Hill American Legion or a . Lummis Funeral Home in Pleasant Hill is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 10 to July 12, 2019
