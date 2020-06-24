|
Wanda Lee Jenkins, 71, of Fishhook, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield. She was born June 13, 1949, in Quincy to Bernard and Ruby House Cooley. She married Stan Jenkins on Dec. 31, 1976, at Fishhook United Brethren Church, and he survives. Wanda attended school in Liberty for many years and graduated from Perry High School in 1968. She worked as a teacher's aide for 17 years at Nauvoo Colusa High School, where her husband worked as a teacher. She later worked as a bus monitor for over 10 years at Liberty High School. Wanda was a member of the Fishhook United Brethren Church and enjoyed going to church services very much. She liked visiting friends, traveling and reading. She also enjoyed working with children, watching the Hallmark Channel and spending a lot of time with her family. Wanda was very sweet and kind, and she loved to laugh and have fun. In addition to her husband of 43 years, Stan Jenkins, survivors include her daughter, Lisa Donaldson of Nauvoo; grandson, Christopher Donaldson of Fishhook; brothers, Michael (Connie) Cooley and David (Patsy) Cooley, both of Quincy; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Ruby Cooley; sisters, Linda Cooley in infancy and Bonnie Kurfman; and brother, Herschel Cooley. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery near Fishhook. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Fishhook United Brethren Church. Condolences may be expressed online at nieburfh.com and whig.com.
