QUINCY -- Waneta "Neetz" Heckenkamp, 92, of Quincy, died on Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra, Mo. She was born Sept. 3, 1926, in Quincy, a daughter of Arnold J. and Agnes Marie (Johannes) Ludwig. Neetz married Donald (Don) Joseph Heckenkamp Sr. on Jan. 23, 1947. He preceded her in death April 20, 2017. Neetz worked many years for Illinois Bell Telephone and went on to work for Brown Drug Co. for 40 years until her retirement. She was a graduate of Notre Dame High School. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish. Neetz enjoyed gardening and growing flowers. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include three children, Tucker (Norma) Heckenkamp and Susan Robbearts of Quincy, and Tina (Tom) Bergmann of Webster Groves, Mo.; five grandchildren, Edward (Emily) Robbearts of Quincy, Christina (Christopher) Schulte of St. Charles, Mo., Catherine (Jeff) Eckerle of O'Fallon, Mo., and Allison and Kayla Bergmann both of St. Louis; eight great-grandchildren, Grace, Georgia and Greta Robbearts of Quincy, Carter and Christian Schulte of St. Charles, and Ansley, Easton and Norah Eckerle of O'Fallon, Mo.; sisters, Pat Sloan of Quincy and Sally Lillig of Aurora; and numerous nieces and nephews. Neetz was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don; three brothers, Donald, Richard "Dick" Ludwig and John "Herky" Ludwig; and two sisters, Sandy Gallaher and Dorothy Maxwell. SERVICES: Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Blessed Sacrament Church. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION: 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at Blessed Sacrament Church. MEMORIALS: Maple Lawn Nursing Home, 1410 West Line St. Palmyra, MO 63461 or to the Child Center Inc. 989 Heritage Parkway, Wentzville, MO 63385. ARRANGEMENTS: Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.